Kaduna: Five killed as security operatives enforce lockdown order

No fewer than five persons were killed and several others injured on Monday in Kakuri and Trikania community in Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State as law enforcement agencies continued the enforcement of the lockdown order of the state government.

The incident happened when police operatives and members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce attempted to disperse traders who defied the lockdown in those areas.

The traders were found in a temporary market located at Trikania following the closure of Monday market in Kakuri by police personnel.

They, however er, refused to disperse when told to do so.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development to Channels Television.

Jalige said the traders, rather than return to their various homes after they were initially dispersed by the police, moved to Trikania to continue their business.

He said they later had a bloody clash with the Civilian JTF members when they also attempted to disperse them from the market.

He said seven persons were arrested.