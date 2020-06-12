The Kaduna State Government has extended the 24-hour curfew imposed on Thursday on two chiefdoms in Kauru and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday.

Aruwan said the extension of the curfew was to cover the whole of the two local government areas – Kauru and Zangon Kataf.

He said: “Security agencies are working to contain the situation that star ed as a clash last week over a farmland in Zangon Kataf.

“Extending the curfew is part of the necessary steps to manage the tensions and restore calm in the areas.”