Kaduna error bombing: Publish names of dead — LP

The Labour Party has urged the Federal Government to publish the names of the dead in the error bombing by the Nigerian Army in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, made the call in a statement on Sunday.

Ifoh said in the statement: “One week after the catastrophic mishap in Tudun Biri village of Kaduna state’s Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where some Muslim brethren gathered to observe the holiday celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, which led to an untimely death of nearly 150 Nigerians, the Labour Party is calling on the government to publish the names of the dead and ensure that the family of the victims are well compensated.

“The party warned that bombing a target without precision and intel is anachronistic and cannot be deployed in modern warfare.

“It also wants the military, whether the Army or Air Force to assure Nigerians that such an annihilistic tactical approach to combat, that is capable of destroying unintended targets should be reviewed.

“Labour Party observes that the victims have been given a mass burial. And both the Federal and state government have sent their condolences to the victims’ families.

“We also gathered that a sum of N10 million was given by the military for the support of the burial.

“We, however, think that the government must pay adequate compensation to these families.

“Again, though the government has directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident, we think that any meaningful investigation can only be when the military, being the institution under investigation, is recused from the arrangement.

“We are very proud of the Nigerian military.

“They have shown gallantry in the battle against the insurgence, at least within the resources available to them.

“But we certainly frown at a situation where they turn their arms against their citizenry.”