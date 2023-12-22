Kaduna Error Bombing: Group cautions against excessive criticism

Global Initiative for Leadership Success (GILS), an NGO, has cautioned critics of the accidental bombing at Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State not to dampen the morale of the Nigerian Military.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued in Abuja, on Friday.

The statement was signed by the group’s Chairman, the Board of Trustees, retired General A.B. Mamman and Chief Sunnie Chukumele, President/Chief Executive Officer.

They, however, said they were saddened by the death of some villagers in Tudun Biri Community, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State, during a military operation targeting the camp of bandits on December 3.

According to them, this unfortunate incident, which is likely the result of error of judgement by the operatives, is regrettable, considering the colossal casualties.

They said that this unfortunate incident has attracted so much criticism and commentary from diverse sources.

The two added: “We wish to add our voice to the sad and highly regrettable occurrence by calling on field operatives to exercise utmost caution and diligence in the discharge of their operation to avert such occurrence in future.

“However, we want to caution commentators on this unfortunate incident to exercise restraint and edit their thought processes before releasing comments on the issue.

“This is because it is capable of dampening the spirit of the Nigerian military in carrying out its constitutional mandates of securing the citizenry and the environment”.

According to them, the issue should also not be politicised by any means whatsoever.

“We use this medium to sympathise with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff and the entire Nigerian Military,” they said.

They also extended their heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of Kaduna State, and most particularly the bereaved families.

According to them it is worthy to note that the Nigerian military has always been judged as one of the best in the world in terms of operational capabilities.