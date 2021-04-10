President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his sympathy to Lere Emirate Council, Government and people of Kaduna State over the passing of the Emir of Lere, Brigadier General Garba Mohammed (retd).

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

Buhari condoled with family members, friends and associates of the former Military Governor of Sokoto State from August 1985 to December 1987, whose reputation for discipline, loyalty and passionate commitment to unity and development of the country the President said will always be remembered.

Describing the demise of Emir of Lere as “the sad loss of a distinguished officer and a fine gentleman,” the President prayed that Almighty God will accept the soul of the statesman and military commander, and grant him Jannah Firdaus.