Kaduna Electric to retain Corps members

By The Eagle Online

Kaduna Electric is set to give automatic employment to youth corps members who have demonstrated  outstanding performance during their service year with the company.

The Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Garba Haruna, stated this while addressing the outgoing Batch B, Stream A National Youth Service Corps members who served with the company at the company’s premises in Kaduna. 

The Managing Director, who spoke through the Chief Corporate Service Officer, Uday Mishra, commended the corps members who participated in the customer enumeration exercise, saying that the exercise recorded success despite a few challenges. 

Haruna said those to be retained will undergo further training to prepare them for the tasks ahead. 

He also wished those who would not be retained with the company well in their future endeavours.

Also speaking, the Head of Information and Communication Technology, Mallam Yasir Abdussalam, urged the corps members to use the knowledge and experience acquired during the service year in their future endeavours.

The Head Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, urged the corps members to always be good ambassadors of the company wherever they may find themselves.

On her part, the head of Human Resources, Khadijat Kabir, informed them of the arrangement by the department to host the corps members to a sendforth party on November 1.


