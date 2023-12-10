Kaduna drone incident a human mistake – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has said that last Sunday’s incident where military airstrikes killed scores in Tudun Biri in Kaduna State was a mistake.

The Eagle Online recalls that no fewer than 85 persons have been confirmed dead in the incident.

The drones were fired by an aircraft in the fleet of the Nigerian Army.

Musa spoke on the incident again on Saturday at the graduation of Senior Executive Course 45 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the military mistakenly killed many people in drone strikes during a religious festival on Sunday night in Kaduna State.

Following the two airstrikes, about 85 people died, while no fewer than 68 others, mostly women and children, sustained various degrees of injuries.

The CDS, while commenting on the incident, cautioned Nigerians against using it to demoralise troops focused on tackling all forms of insecurity in the country.

Musa said: “The incident in Kaduna is, indeed, unfortunate and regrettable.

“It was a mistake and not a deliberate act.

“The incident wasn’t on purpose.

“We are meant to protect Nigerians and cannot be seen killing them.

“And so I want to appeal to Nigerians not to use this incident to demoralise our troops because we are determined to end all forms of insecurity currently confronting our nation.”

The CDS expressed the commitment of the military towards protecting the sanctity of human lives, adding that troops would never attack law abiding citizens.

Musa further appealed to Nigerians to pray and support the military and other security agencies in their bid to rid the nation of all forms of security challenges.