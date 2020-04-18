The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has announced the discharge of three patients who recovered from COVID-19.

The three patients are among the six that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Baloni, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Baloni said they had each tested negative for two consecutive tests and had been discharged.

She said: “This brings to four the number of persons Kaduna state discharged this week. There are now only two cases of COVID-19 that are yet to be discharged and we look forward to being able to do so soon.

“I wish to acknowledge the sterling efforts of the medical team, surveillance teams, members of the Emergency Operations Committee and other stakeholders involved in the efforts of the Ministry of Health to manage and contain COVID-19.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to remind residents of the state that it is safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat COVID-19.

“Residents are advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and scrupulously observe social distancing.

“They should also avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except if it is absolutely necessary to go out. Wherever they are, they should also practice respiratory hygiene. Stay home, stay safe and stay alive.”