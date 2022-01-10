Kaduna directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week

The Kaduna State Government has directed all public schools in the state to migrate to the four-day working week as schools reopen on January 10 for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Commissioner for Education, Halima Lawal, revealed this in Kaduna on Sunday in a notice directing schools resumption.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Kaduna State Government had on December 1, 2021 begun transition to a four-day working week.

A statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Media adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, had explained that the new measure would eventually affect the organised private sector in the state.

According to the statement, the measure was designed to help boost productivity, improve work-life balance and enable workers to have more time for their families, for rest and agriculture.

Lawal explained that in view of the new development, the 2021/2022 academic calendar would be adjusted to ensure coverage of the curriculum for the academic session.

She said that all parents, guardians and the public should note that the state government has approved January 10 as the resumption date for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

She said: “The Kaduna State Government wishes to inform parents, guardians and the public that the resumption date for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session earlier slated for Monday, January 10th, 2021, remains unchanged.

“The Ministry of Education expects all Principals and Head Teachers to receive boarding students on Sunday, January 9, and day students on Monday, January 10, 2022, respectively.

“The ministry further advises parents, guardians and students to comply with all public health guidelines by adopting all protective measures against COVID-19.

“Additionally, administrators and proprietors of public and private schools and other learning centres, including Islamiyya and Madrasas, are encouraged to sustain school-based security committees set up to ensure safety of students in schools.”

The Commissioner also urged the school administrators and proprietors to adhere to the Safe School Learning Initiatives as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

She advised members of the school security committee to ensure proper monitoring of security apparatus and prompt reporting of any security threats in their schools through the following numbers: 09034000060 or 08170189999.