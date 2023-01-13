Kaduna Deputy Speaker, member dump APC for Labour Party

The Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and member representing Kauru State constituency, Dr. Isaac Auta Zankai, and the member representing Zaria State Constituency, Suleiman Dabo, have dumped the ruling party in the state for Labour Party.

The LP National Secretary and Chairman, Governorship Campaign Council, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, announced this.

Ibrahim, who spoke on Thursday while inaugurating the 450-member Governorship Campaign Council of the LP and unveiling of the party’s manifesto in Kaduna, said half of the Kaduna State House of Assembly members were for the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 polls, Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed.

He said: “The support received from the calibre of personalities in the state is an indication that the LP is on the march to taking over political power both in Kaduna State and at the national level.

“Sincerely speaking, today is one of the happiest moments in my life.

“I have gone around to campaign for our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and I have received great receptions.

“I am particularly impressed by the calibre of personalities that graced this inauguration.

“In the entire Northern states, we didn’t have any personality that dumped APC and joined Labour Party except in Kaduna State, with the Deputy Speaker and another member from Zaria Constituency of the state.”

The party’s governorship candidate in the state, Hon. Jonathan Asake, called on members of the campaign council to see their membership as a call to service.

Asake said: “This is a call to service because the mood in the nation is that the Labour Party must take over the nation.

“The mood of the nation is nothing other than the readiness of the youths to take over Kaduna and Nigeria so that the country will be a production nation and not a consuming nation.

“This is a divine movement and God’s hand is in the movement.

“May peace come to Nigeria so that we may not experience hunger or kidnapping again.”