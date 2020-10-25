Umar Muri, Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Police Command, says the command will deal decisively with any person or group disturbing the peace in the state.

Muri gave the warning in a statement by the command’s spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jaleh in Kaduna on Sunday.

He ordered the immediate enforcement of the 24-hour curfew, and warned violators to desist.

“The police and other security agencies will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons, found in the act of disturbing the peace enjoyed by the good people of the state,” Muri said.

According to him, Kaduna State Government has, on October 24, extended the 24-hour curfew that was earlier imposed on parts of Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs, to all 23 LGAs of the state.

Muri said that the measure became necessary to safeguard communities, protect lives and properties, and repress the activities of miscreants.