Kaduna CP gives assurance on new tactics to end criminal activities

The Kaduna State new Commissioner of Police, (CP) Yekini Ayoku, has assured the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Nuhu Bamalli that new strategy is being evolved to end criminal activities in the area.

Ayoku, who assumed duty in the state this month (April), gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit on the Emir at his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State, Monday.

The CP said the command’s operational strategies, was being reviewed with a view to bringing an end to criminal activities in the state.

He thanked the Emir for his support to the Command, adding that the familiarization visit was to seek the collaboration of the traditional institution in the state towards ensuring enduring peace.

Responding, the Emir commended the current efforts of the police in checking the activities of criminals in the state.

He appealed for the deployment of more personnel at strategic locations to check the activities of criminal elements around Zaria and its environs.

Bamalli assured the Commissioner of the support of the Emirate in the discharge of his duty.

CP Ayoku was accompanied by senior police officers heading various units and departments in the command.