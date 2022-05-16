Kaduna CP embarks on observation patrol across metropolis

The Commissioner, Kaduna State Police Command, Yekini Ayoku, has embarked on observation patrol around Kaduna metropolis to check the deployment of operatives and boost the morale of officers and men.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, made this known in a statement issued in Kaduna.

He said the CP commended residents of the state for the existing peace and harmony.

According to Jalige, members of the public are assured that their safety and security are of paramount importance to the command.

He said: “Parents are urged to warn their wards against being used to cause mayhem.

“The CP reminds residents of the recent ban on religious protest of any kind, and has warned that violators would be promptly dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

“For the majority of Kaduna State residents who are peace-loving, be guaranteed that our men have dominated public spaces and you can go about your lawful activities without fear of any intimidation or harassment from any quarter.”

The spokesperson called on residents to promptly report any suspicious objects or persons through the designated command’s emergency contacts: 07039675856 and 08075391105, for prompt response.