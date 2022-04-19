Kaduna CP conducts assessment tour on Kaduna-Abuja highway

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police (CP), Yekini Ayoku, has embarked on an official confidence-building and assessment tour of Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, made the disclosure in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige revealed that the CP was accompanied on the tour by top police officers from the command.

He indicated that during the visit, Ayoku interacted with security personnel at various points on the ever-busy highway.

Jalige quoted the CP as commending the operatives for their service to the country, assuring them that the command and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) would always look into their welfare.

He assured all road users that the Kaduna-Abuja highway was safe for traveling.

Ayoku, however, advised the general public and commuters on the highway to always be prompt in reporting unusual incidents or suspected persons for immediate action.