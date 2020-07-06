Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State says the justice system of the state will no longer grant bail to rapists, just as it is considering castration for convicts.

El-Rufai made the remarks when a group of women, advocating for justice for rape victims, staged a peaceful rally at the Government House in Kaduna on Monday.

He said the state Chief Judge had assured that henceforth no one accused of rape would be granted bail under any circumstance as they often returned to commit the same offence.

He said: “I am happy that our Chief Judge has decided to take that very seriously.

“We are also working on that and we know that this epidemic of rape and issues related to rape will be a thing of the past.”

According to the Governor, the state already has very strong legislation against rape.

He said: “It is 21 years for rape of an adult and life imprisonment for the rape (defilement) of a child.”

El-Rufai, however, said the government was considering an amendment to the law to include surgical removal of the tools of rape against any person convicted.

He said: “In addition to life imprisonment or 21 years imprisonment, anyone convicted of rape will have his organ surgically removed so that even after he finishes his term, he will not be able to rape anyone again.

“So long as the tool exists, there is the likelihood that he may go back to do it again.

“Most of the perpetrators are young people, so even after 21 years, they can come back and continue.”

According to him, a member of the State House of Assembly had already drafted a bill proposing the castration.

El-Rufai promised that the government would look into it.

He said: “This measure is necessary as most cases of rape fail to get convicted because the witnesses disappear or their parents and the communities cover-up due to the stigma surrounding rape.

“We have made it clear that we will protect the faces and identities of the victims and survivals of rape.

“So, there is no problem testifying in court.

“You will testify behind the screen, so nobody will know who you are or your face.”

The governor called on parents to instil good morals in their children and give women their rights and the respect they deserve.

Saratu Abdulaziz, spokesperson, Coalition of Women Group, said they were at the government house to seek the governors’ support on ending the incessant cases of rape in the state.

Abdulaziz expressed sadness over the rise in rape cases, saying it posed a serious danger on the society.

She said: “People cover up rape cases, which is not good for us.

“We are, therefore, calling on all victims to always voice out so that they can get the justice they deserve.”