Kaduna confirms terrorists attack on Church, death of worshipers

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday confirmed that terrorists attacked worshippers, killing three persons and injuring two others in Kajuru Local Government Area in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area.

“According to the report, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.”

He explained that in Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.

He added: “Three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks, and two persons were left injured – one of them a man and a yet-to-be identified woman.

“An unspecified number of other locals were also kidnapped.

“The bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages.”

Aruwan said, the Acting Governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, expressed deep sadness and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

Balarabe sent her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased victims as she prayed for the repose of their souls.

He said the Acting Governor also commiserated with the attacked churches and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Security patrols are being conducted in the general area as investigations proceed,” Aruwan said.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammad Jalige, also confirmed the incident, saying the attack happened on Sunday while worshippers were in church.