Chawai community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has decried the spate of killings in the area and urged security agencies and the state government to find a lasting solution.

President of Chawai Development Association, Dr. Reuben Turbi, stated this while reacting to the recent killings in the area that left about 10 people dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had on March 19 confirmed the attack on Kizachi village of Kauru LGA by bandits.

Aruwan said the attack left 10 people dead, with four others injured, while 56 houses and 16 motorcycles were razed and several food barns raided and burnt.

Turbi said in a statement in Kaduna on Sunday that the Friday attack came less than 24 hours after the neighbouring Unguwan Magaji in Kamaru ward was attacked, leaving four youths injured.

He said: “The attackers did not only kill innocent people, but burnt houses, food and properties worth millions of naira, leaving the villagers in a state of sorrow, fear and hunger.

“As we are about to witness yet another mass burial in our peaceful land and local government, our youths are being reminded to remain calm and cooperate with civil authorities and security operatives.

“We are appealing to the government to act promptly, to avert untimely deaths and mitigate the pains our people are being subjected to.

“We are also calling on our political leaders to urgently assist in addressing the challenges being faced by the victims of the attacks.”

The president further appealed to the state government to deploy additional security to the affected areas to maintain peace and secure lives and properties.

He said that governments at levels must do everything possible to end incessant attacks on law abiding citizens and proffer lasting solutions to the unabated killings and insecurity bedeviling the country.

“Our communities are facing one of the most devastating security crises in the history of Nigeria as an independent nation. We all need one another, and we must work together to find lasting peace,” he said.

NAN reports that a total of 13 people were killed by bandits, while seven others were injured after a series of attacks on March 19 in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State.