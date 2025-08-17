Kaduna bye-election: APC’s Umar-Sani wins Basawa Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Alhaji Dahiru Umar-Sani of the APC as the winner of the election for the Basawa Constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Professor Nasiru Rabiu of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, announced the result in Zaria.

Rabiu said Umar-Sani secured 10,996 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muazu Danyaro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5, 499 votes.

He added that DanBala Usman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 811 votes to come third, while Mahmuda Almustapha of African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 146 votes.

“Dahiru Umar-Sani of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” the Returning Officer said.

Rabiu said of the 18 political parties that contested the initial election, only four parties presented candidates during the by-election for the Basawa State Constituency poll.

