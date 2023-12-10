Kaduna Bombing: Farmers accept Army’s apology

The Nigerian Farmers Supreme Council said it has accepted the apology by the Nigerian Army over the error bombing in Kaduna State.

The leader of the NFSC, Engr. Aliyu Mohammed Waziri, made the position known in a chat with newsmen.

Waziri, who spoke with newsmen in Kaduna over the weekend on behalf of the Council, which is made up of about 20 million members, said the loss of lives in the error bombing incident in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area, was of a monumental dimension.

He said: “The Nigerian Farmers’ Supreme Council of Nigeria wants a thorough investigation into the Tudun Biri drone attacks in Igabi Local Government of Kaduna.

“We have 20 million members in Nigeria, with some of them among the victims of the drone attacks in Tudun Biri community.

“I therefore tender our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to Almighty Allah to grant them Aljannat Firdaus.

“I also pray to Allah to grant the injured speedy recovery and give the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We want the authorities to make the findings of the investigations known to the public and anyone found culpable should be punished.

“We have been hearing about this kind of mistake.

“This should not happen again.

“The people should be compensated adequately.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for expressing his deep concern on the incident.

“He also promised a thorough investigation of the incident and has directed that the survivors should be assisted.

“This is soul lifting.

“We are also happy with Governor Uba Sani for taking quick action on the incident.

“He promised that justice must be done to the survivors.

“We have accepted the apology of the military that the incident was a mistake as we all make mistakes.

“However, the military and other security agencies should employ more caution while conducting similar operations in the future to avoid such costly mistakes.

“There is also the need for more training and retaining of their personnel and the deployment of modern surveillance equipment in their operations to avoid such colossal damages.

“I am however appealing to the Muslim Ummah not to take the law into their hands, but they should allow the law to take its due course.

“However, we strongly insist that justice should be done to the victims as promised by President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani.

“That is our position.”