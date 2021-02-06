Two people have been reported killed by bandits during an attack in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a statement on Friday.

Aruwan said the bandits also stole four motorcycles from the village during the operation.

The bandits had earlier stormed the village and attacked the residence of Abdulazeez Sani, a Local Government Council member, and abducted his wife, Samira Abdulazeez; two children, Aliyu and Lawal Abdulazeez; and another woman, Halima M. Sani, alongside her son.

As the bandits made away with the hostages, they were intercepted by local vigilante members at Ungwan Mai Turmi village in the nearby Igabi Local Government Area.

The ensuing shootout forced the bandits to abandon their captives and beat a hasty retreat, enabling the rescue of the abductees by the vigilantes.

The bandits retreated, passing through Ungwan Hazo village in Zaria Local Government Area, and there shot two persons dead: Musa Isah and Yusufa Suleiman, while two women, Hafsatu Isah and Fatima Suleiman, sustained gunshot wounds in the attack.

In another development, 14 people kidnapped in a neighbouring council have regained their freedom in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and have since been reunited with their families.

Another set of five kidnap victims were rescued by security operatives at Ungwan Makada in Dutsen Abba Ward, Zaria Local Government Area.

The rescued hostages have all been reunited with their families.