No fewer than five persons were killed by bandits in Kaduna State as the world celebrated Easter Sunday.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday.

According to the statement, two persons were also injured in the attacks carried out in Chikun and Jema’a Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Aruwan said a decomposing body was discovered in Zangon Kataf LGA of the State, but was buried immediately.

He said: “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Katarma village in Chikun Local Government Area. According to the report, five persons were killed in the attack. One person was injured, and is receiving treatment in a neighbouring state.

“In another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA.

“During the clash, one Afiniki Thomas was attacked by two youths, and sustained a deep gash to the forehead.

“One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu, was arrested for profiling and investigation. The injured victim was rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Furthermore, troops of Operation Safe Haven, while on patrol, discovered the decomposing body of Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA. The deceased was reported missing on March 24, 2021. The body has since been buried.

“Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of those slain, and sent condolences to their families, while wishing the injured a quick recovery.”