Gunmen have killed a man and his son in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday.

Aruwan said the bandits invaded Baka village in Igabi LGA on Saturday.

He said the gunmen attacked the residence of one Sale Musa and shot the man and his son, Amiru Musa, to death.

The bandits had a week ago killed the brother of the late Sale, Dan’azumi, and his son.

Aruwan said the bandits, operating in groups, also abducted nine people, mostly women and children.

He said troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were able to engage the bandits in a gun battle and succeeded in rescuing 13 captives from one of the bandit groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages.