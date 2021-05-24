Troops of the Nigerian Air Force have rescued scores of kidnap victims in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The development was confirmed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Sunday.

Aruwan said the bandits invaded Najaja and Kerawa villages in Igabi Local Government Area and abducted several people, mostly women.

He said while they were trying to escape with their victims, a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet on aerial patrol quickly spotted their location and was able to rescue the kidnap victims.

The armed bandits, according to the Commissioner, were moving with the large number of women kidnapped from Ungwan Najaja when the air platforms traced them to the outskirts of the village.

On sighting the air platforms and conscious of air interdictions following warning shots, the bandits scampered into the forest and abandoned the women.

The bandits had earlier injured one Hamza Ibrahim while moving out of the village with the kidnapped women, many of whom were housewives.

In another sad case, bandits have killed the personal driver of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, one Nasiru Muhammad.

Security agencies reported that the armed bandits attacked the Buruku-Birnin Gwari road and Muhammad was shot dead around Ungwan Yako forest along the route.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the killing of the Emir’s driver and sent condolences to the royal father and the family of the deceased, while praying for the repose of his soul.