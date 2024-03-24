Kaduna: Bandit leader who allegedly killed seminarian nabbed

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested Yakubu Saidu, a suspected bandit leader who allegedly masterminded the September 7, 2023 attack on St. Raphael Catholic Church, Kamantan, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state, which led to the death of a seminarian, Stephen Naaman.

Spokesman of the Command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development on Saturday in a statement he issued.

The Eagle Online recalls that Naaman died in the inferno from the setting ablaze of the church by the bandits.

Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “In a commendable display of swift action and dedication to public safety, the Kaduna State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner Ali Audu Dabigi, has successfully apprehended a notorious kidnapper, Yakubu Saidu, also known as Ismail M, who was involved in banditry, culpable homicide and mischief by fire.

“On September 7, 2023, at approximately 20:30hrs, the officer in Charge of Fadan Kamanta, Zonkwa, alerted authorities of a distressing situation at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Kamantan, where suspected kidnappers had launched an attack.

“Despite the urgency of the situation, police operatives, in collaboration with military personnel, swiftly mobilized to the scene. Regrettably, the suspects had already set ablaze the priest’s residence before the arrival of the security personnel.

“Despite the valiant efforts, one seminarian, Stephen Naaman, tragically lost his life in the inferno and property worth millions of naira, including a Honda vehicle and a motorcycle, were consumed by the fire.

“Due to diligence and the tireless pursuit of the issue by the police, on the 22nd of March 2024, one Yakubu Saidu, the alleged mastermind and leader of the notorious kidnapping gang, was apprehended and he confessed to his involvement in the heinous crime.”