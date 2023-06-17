Kaduna Assembly member dies three days after inauguration

Madami Garba Madami, a member representing Chikun Constituency in the Kaduna House of Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has died, Daily Trust report.

He died on Saturday morning at a hospital where he was receiving treatment.

It should be noted that the 10th State Assembly members were inaugurated on June 13, 2023, and the late member was unable to participate due to his illness.

A source in the area confirmed the lawmaker’s death and described the situation as a sad one.

Similarly, Ibrahim Saleh Ardon Ardodin, a traditional title holder in Chikun local government, confirmed the incident and extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.