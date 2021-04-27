The Kaduna State House Assembly has declared the seat of former Speaker, Aminu Abdullahi-Shagali, vacant.

Abdullahi-Shagali who represents Sabongari constituency was removed as Speaker in August 2020 and directed to issue an apology to the House.

The assembly at its sitting on Tuesday, noted that he had neither apologised to the assembly nor participated in its activities for over 120 days as prescribed by law.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion moved by Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, member representing Zaria Kewaye, and declared the lawmaker’s seat vacant.

The sitting, presided by the Deputy Speaker, Isaac Auta-Zankai, also suspended four other members of the assembly for one year.

Those suspended include Mukhtar Isa-Hazo, a former deputy speaker who represents Basawa constituency, Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya of Kagarko constituency, Alhaji Yusuf Liman-Dahiru, Kakuri/Makera constituency and Salisu Isa, Magajin Gari constituency.

They were suspended for causing disaffection and engaging in activities inimical to the unity of members of the assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that three of the members were initially suspended on August 11, 2020 for nine months, while Isa and Abdullahi-Shagali were ordered to offer public apology.