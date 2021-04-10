Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ya’u Shehu Usman, former Sarkin Fadan Kauru, as the new Emir of Kauru.

This is contained in a statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to el-Rufai, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Kaduna.

The statement said that Usman, who hails from the Wadai ruling house, succeeds the late emir,

Alhaji Ja’afaru Abubakar, who died in January 2021.

Usman, Chairman of the Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, was born on 15 May, 1955 in Kauru and joined the Kaduna State Civil Service in 1977.

The new traditional ruler retired in 2012 as Director, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), Office of the Accountant General, Kaduna State.

An accountant, Usman was a former Chairman, Giwa Local Government Council, Secretary to the Kaduna South Local Government Council, and overseer of Zangon Kataf Local Government Council.

He is also a member of the Kaduna State Transition Committee and member, governing board of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency.