Kaduna APC suspends women leader for criticising governor

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has suspended its Women Leader, Maryam Suleiman, for criticising Governor Uba Sani over the huge debt inherited from the previous administration.

The party said it had taken disciplinary action against Suleiman, citing allegations of gross misconduct.

In a suspension notice dated March 31, signed by the APC Chairman and Secretary of Badarawa/Malali ward, Ali Maishago and Zakkah Bassahuwa, respectively; the party asserted that the women leader had been suspended over purported actions that tarnished the governor’s reputation.

The suspension letter further alleged that Suleiman had been involved in orchestrating an attack on the governor’s political adviser, Manzo Maigari, which was purportedly carried out by thugs.

Citing a violation of Article 21, 2 (v) of the APC constitution, the party stated that Suleiman’s suspension would remain indefinite pending a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The governor had, on Saturday during a Town Hall Meeting lamented the huge debt inherited from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, on May 29, 2023.

Sani had said the state is now left with a few amounts, not enough to pay salary, adding that his administration inherited a total of $587 million, N85 billion and 115 contractual liabilities from the ex-governor.

However, in response, the APC women leader, in a viral video in Hausa, berated the governor over his remarks on the debt burden inherited from El-Rufai’s administration.

In the said video posted on social media, Suleiman accused Sani of mismanagement and admonishing him to refrain from attributing his failures to El-Rufai.