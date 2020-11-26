The Kaduna-Abuja train broke down again leaving passengers stranded.

This time it broke down in the middle of the bush.

Recall that the train service broke down not long ago, which made Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, to apologise to Nigerians for the inconvenience.

It however, didn’t take long for it to repeat itself leaving the passengers stranded in the middle of the bush.

The passengers were seen protesting the incident inside the train.

The train attendant was seen trying to calm the already pissed passengers who questioned the rationale for moving a faulty train thus risking their lives