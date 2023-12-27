Kaduna: Abductors of retired ECWA pastor demand ransom

Gunmen who kidnapped retired Rev. Filibus Bamai of ECWA Church, Matuak Rimi in Moro’a Chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State have demanded N1 million ransom for his release.

A source close to the church gave this indication to the News Agency of Nigeria in Manchok, Kaduna State on Tuesday.

The source said that Bamai, who retired from service on December 17 after clocking 65 years, was kidnapped on Sunday at 12:50am in his house.

Also Read:

The source said that the cleric was whisked away with only his boxers on him, while his wife was severely beaten with a stick and left her with a cut on her head and bruises on her back.

The source said the kidnappers first demanded N5 million for his release, adding that as at Monday, they reduced the ransom to N1 million.

A cleric said that so far, about N300,000 had been mobilised and called on security agencies to beef up security in the area to protect lives and properties.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the spate of kidnappings is on the increase in rural communities where kidnappers take advantage of the porous security situation to pick victims at will.

Sunday Bage, a prominent farmer in Pari village in Chawai chiefdom of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was kidnapped barely a week ago along with his wife, Listu.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said he was going to call the District Police Officer in the area but did not return the call as at press time.