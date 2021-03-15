The Kaduna State Government says only three teachers were kidnapped at the Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of the state by some bandits on Monday.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this at a press conference, said no single pupil of the school was kidnapped.

Aruwan said the bandits who rode on motorcycles into the school at about 8:50 am, also rustled cattle after invading the school.

The commissioner identified those teachers kidnapped by the bandits as Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu.

He explained that pupils who just arrived at the school when the incident happened, took to their heels, noting that two pupils were initially missing during the commotion but later found.

He gave the names of the pupils as Ahmad Halilu and Kabiru Yahaya.

Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Government has called this briefing, following the attack by bandits at around 8:50am today Monday 15th March 2021 at Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, and the first update was given by the Kaduna State Government which stated that reports were being received of a kidnapping at the said primary school.

“At this time, the State Government has compiled and analyzed all the security reports and can confirm that there was indeed an invasion of the said school. The government can confirm that three teachers, Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu have been kidnapped.

“Pupils who had just arrived the school to begin the day’s activities, took to their heels in the course of the commotion, as the bandits invaded the premises on motorcycles. This led to two pupils going missing, identified as Ahmad Halilu and Kabiru Yahaya.

“However, we are happy to inform you that the two missing pupils have been found. We can also confirm that no single pupil was kidnapped from the school. Other than the three teachers previously mentioned, no staff or pupil of the school is missing following the attack.

“Security reports have also revealed that the bandits rustled several cattle and went away with five motorcycles and other valuables.

“In summary, as it stands, three teachers of the Rema Primary School, Birnin Gwari LGA have been kidnapped, and following thorough checks, we can verify that no pupil was kidnapped.”