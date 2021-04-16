Kidnappers who abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State are demanding N500 million ransom and threatening to kill the abductees if this demand is not met.

This was disclosed by parents of the kidnapped students who said they are losing hope and are uncertain about the government’s promises and intervention.

The parents spoke at a news conference in Kaduna on Friday.

Thirty-nine students were abducted from the school.

The Military rescued 10 of them, five each in two operations.

The spokesperson of the parents, Friday Sani, said the government has been adamant to meet the demands of the kidnappers, adding that the abductors are now calling parents directly and threatening to have their children killed.

Sani, a father to two of the abducted students, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari as Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to use his power to hasten the release of the students.

He also appealed to the Kaduna State Government to rescind its decision not to negotiate with the bandits for the sake of the safety of the children.