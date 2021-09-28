Kaduna: 34 killed, seven injured in fresh attack

No fewer than 34 people have been killed following a fresh attack by gunmen on Madami village, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement.

In the statement on Monday, Aruwan said troops mobilised to the location engaged the bandits in a gun battle before the assailants withdrew after intense pressure.

Seven other persons sustained injuries in the attack while some houses were also set ablaze during the operation, which occurred on Sunday night.

Aruwan disclosed that two suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack, adding that security agencies are already conducting operations in the general area.

He also said the troops were able to put out the fire at three of the burning houses and rescued six locals from the inferno.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack, describing it as an unspeakable display of wickedness, meriting the severest form of punishment.

El-Rufai, who said the Kaduna State Government will bear the full cost of injured victims’ treatment, also ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the State Emergency Management Agency towards the provision of succour to the affected households.

The governor appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.

He further tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the horrific incident.