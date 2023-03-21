Kaduna 2023: INEC declares APC winner of governorship poll

The All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Malam Uba Sani, has emerged winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Returning Officer, Independent National Electoral Commission for the polls, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, made the declaration.

Bilbis, of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, said Sani polled 730,002 votes to defeat his closest contender, Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party, who garnered 719,196 votes.

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Jonathan Asake, came third with 58,283 votes.

Reviewing the votes obtained during the election, the Returning Officer said a total of 1,565,861 votes were cast, out of which 19,114 were declared invalid.

NAN reports that 11 candidates of other political parties contested in the election.