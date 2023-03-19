Kaduna 2023: Gov. El-Rufai sweeps polling unit, defeats PDP

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress have won in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s polling unit for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections at Unguwan Sarki 024 Polling Unit, where the Governor cast his vote on Saturday.

The Electoral Presiding Officer, Haruna Shafiu, who announced the results, said the APC candidate polled 257 votes as against the PDP’s 81 votes for the governorship election.

He announced that New Nigeria Peoples Party got two votes, while ADP scored three votes, Peoples Redemption of Party got four, while there were eight invalid votes.

The APC also won in Polling Unit 026, which is next to where Governor El-Rufai voted, with 146 votes, while PDP scored 61 votes.

The Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 026, Maryam Abubakar, who announced the results, said the NNPP got two votes, while the labour party scored three and three votes were invalid.