KADSIECOM postpones Council polls in four LGAs

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission has shifted to September 25 the conduct of Saturday’s Councils election in four local government areas of the state for security reasons.

Saratu Audu-Dikko, Chairman of the Commission, disclosed in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Audu-Dikko said the September 4 Local Government election in the state would not be held in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas.

She said: “I have been reliably informed by security architecture within the State, that security reports within the State would make it impossible to peacefully conduct the Local Government Councils election in a number of local government areas.

“Consequently, in order to protect lives and property, including those of our staff and materials, we have had to suspend election in a number of local government areas.”

The Chairman said the decision to defer the election in the affected areas was taken after due consultation, hence the shifting of date of the exercise to September 25.

“It is our belief that the security operatives would be able to fully deploy to these local government areas for election on the stated date, in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order,” she explained.

She urged politicians and citizens of Kaduna State to conduct themselves in a manner that would ensure peaceful election.

“KADSIECOM, on its part, is committed to conducting an election that is free, fair, credible and non-violent,” she promised.