KADSIECOM issues Certificates of Return to elected LG chairmen

Saratu Dikko-Audu, Chairperson of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, has issued Certificates of Return to the newly-elected Chairmen of Kachia, Soba and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas with a charge on them to deliver the dividends of democracy to their people.

She threw the challenge on Friday at the presentation to the Council Chairmen and Councillors at the headquarters in Kaduna.

Dikko-Audu urged all political parties and their members to give democracy a chance and let the citizens of the respective areas make their choice and allow peace to reign.

Mallam Balarabe Lawal, Secretary to the State Government, who was represented by Nuhu Buzu, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Political Affairs, urged the elected chairmen not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the electorate, but rather embark on projects that would impact on the common man.

“I urge you all to key into the developmental projects of the present administration so that our people, especially at the grassroots, would feel the impact of democracy,” Lawal added.

Francis Sani, Chairman of Zangon Kataf Local Government Council, who spoke on behalf of the elected officials, commended Governor Nasir El-rufa’i and KADSIECOM for the successful conduct of the election, promising to deliver on their respective promises.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the certificates of return were presented to Francis Sani (PDP) in Zangon Kataf LG, who polled 28,771 votes; Yahaya Suleiman (PDP), Soba LGA, who recorded a total of 20,205 votes; and Aaron Bako (PDP) of Kachia LGA, who scored 30,863 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections were held on October 23, 2021 in the three local governments areas.

The certificates’ presentation event was attended by representatives of political parties, government officials, civil society groups and persons from all walks of life.