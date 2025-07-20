Kabiyesi was a confidante, a guide, Tinubu pays tribute to Awujale

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday honoured the memories of two prominent figures — former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, eight days after their passing.

In a solemn message posted via his verified X handle, President Tinubu reflected on the personal loss he experienced with the deaths of both men, describing them as individuals he held in the “highest esteem.”

“Last Sunday, within hours, I lost two men I held in the highest esteem: my dear predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Kabiyesi, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who joined his ancestors after over 65 remarkable years on the throne,” he wrote.

The President noted that he was present in Ijebu-Ode for the monarch’s eighth-day Fidau prayers, describing Oba Adetona as more than just a royal figure.

“Kabiyesi was more than a royal father to me. He was a confidante, a guide, and a man of truth whose wisdom never failed to steady those who sought it,” Tinubu said.

He further praised the late monarch’s legacy of service and integrity, highlighting his rare leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to his people.

“In over six decades on the throne, he ruled with rare dignity, candour, and courage, always putting the people first with an unmistakable sense of duty,” the President added.

Tinubu acknowledged the profound impact of Oba Adetona’s death on Nigeria’s traditional institution, especially in Yorubaland.

“Oba Adetona’s demise has left an enormous void within the traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Nigeria in general. His voice, leadership, and generosity will echo far beyond Ijebuland,” he said.

The President concluded his tribute with a prayer: “May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and comfort all who mourn him.”

Oba Adetona, who reigned for over 65 years, was one of Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers and a revered figure in the country’s socio-political history.

