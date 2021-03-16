Olu-Omo Olasunkanmi Marshal, the Mayegun of Yorubaland, is cooking another musical meal that’s bound to shake the music firmament when it is completed.

This time around, K1, as he is famously known, is teaming up with top rated Islamic singers to serve a delicious meal of refined Islamic melody, titled: “Imole Nla (Great Light).”

The artistes involved in the project include: Queen Khadijah Ajoke (Ewa Islam), Alhaja Misturah Asafa (Temi ni success), Alfa Sulaimon Ayinde (Ebunlorin), Alhaji Surajudeen Ali-Balogun (Oyinbo K1) and Hajia Barakat Raji (Idunnu Omo).

Others are, Alhaji Abdulkabir Alayande (Ere Asalatu), Alhaji Abdulbasit Katibi Bello (Aponle Anobi), Alhaja Azeezat Lawal Reign (Otibiya), Alhaji Ahmad Alawiye (Alawiye D-Sheik) and Alhaja Rukayat Gawat (Gawat Angel Orin).

Speaking on the new development, K1 said he is very happy that the project will see the light of the day after nursing it for some time now.

He also used the opportunity to thank everyone involved in the project.

He said “I thank and appreciate every singular person who contributed in any way or participated immensely in this project: ‘Imole Nla.’

“May Almighty Allah reward each and everyone of you in multiple fold, for the time donated towards the success of the fantastic Album.

“I also pray for safe return to your respective destinations bijah Rosululah.”