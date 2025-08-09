K1: Reactions show Yoruba don’t tolerate bad behaviour — Sanwo-Olu’s SA

Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has said the reactions that trailed the dispute between fuji lord, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, and Value Jet, showed that the Yoruba ethnic group does not tolerate bad behaviour.

The Special Adviser said this in a post on his X handle on Saturday after K1 apologised for blocking a Value Jet flight from taking off on time from Abuja.

The delay of the flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for about 40 minutes, followed a dispute over the fuji musician boarding the flight with liquid inside a flask.

Reacting on Saturday, Akosile said the fact that K1 De Ultimate was a Yoruba, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the favourite musician of President Bola Tinubu did not stop his kinsmen from castigating him over the issue.

He wrote: “Sometimes we shouldn’t be afraid of controversy!

“Now is such a good example.

“The man in the eye of the storm is Yoruba, an APC member, a cheerleader and perhaps, the favorite artiste of Mr. President!

“But he’s received severe criticisms and public condemnation for his indiscretion by mostly Yoruba folks both on this App and in several other groups that I belong to.

“This event, like some others in past made me conclude that Yoruba people don’t tolerate bad behaviour.

“Let’s jointly speak out against bad behavior, not cherry picking based on tribe, religion, gender or political affiliations. Let’s rise tribal and primordial sentiments on issues of national importance.

“Mark my words, something in this shape will happen to some people’s favorites and when this Govt acts in the same manner, some people will describe it as political witch hunt!”

