Exactly this date last year, quintessential Fuji Lord, King Wasiu Olasunkanmi Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, was bestowed with the honour of the first Mayegun of Yorubaland by His Imperial Majesty, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

As the symbol of peace in Yorubaland, the versatile and prolific artiste, took the opportunity to canvass the need to maintain peaceful coexistence among the people of Yoruba race, Nigerians and people all over the world.

In a message signed by his Media Aide, Kunle Rasheed, the music icon said the world and indeed Nigeria fervently needed peace in this New Year, which he described as a catalyst for growth and development in any society.

K1 in his message also took time out to preach safety with regards to mankind’s new enemy: COVID-19, which had invaded the world since December 2019.

He urged Nigerians to obey the safety protocols imposed by the government.

According to him: “If we observe the safety measures, the unwanted enemy will be defeated in no time.”