K1 meets Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, donates campaign vehicles 

Fuji music king, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly called K1 De Ultimate, officially met with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 election in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the deputy governorship candidate, Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, at their Awolowo Road, Ikoyi office on Tuesday.

The meeting becomes the first with the candidates by the musician since the flag off of the campaign by the party.

K1, who is also a top party member, used the opportunity to pledge his loyalty to the APC towards winning the election in the state next year.

The musician, who came with his team, promised to keep on supporting the party till victory is achieved in the next general election.

Interestingly, K1 made it known to the governorship candidate and his deputy that he will be supporting the campaign with 15 vehicles, which he promised to take the campaign office in GRA, Ikeja.

He however brought two vehicles to the Ikoyi office that he presented to both Sanwoolu and Hamzat.

While speaking on the visit, K1 said: “The journey has started.

“We’ve mapped out plans to achieve this.

“We have done this for the past three governments and I am certain that what we started will turn out well.

“I have no doubt in my mind that victory is just by the corner.

“I am giving my words that my support will be total till we achieve the desired victory.

“I will not only support with my music but every thing to make sure victory is ours.”

Sanwo-Olu said he is very delighted to receive K1 for his visit and thanked him for the vehicles.