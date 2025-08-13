K1: IGP orders probe after petition by NCAA

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered a probe into the airport incident involving fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, after a request by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, over an airport incident.

The Force Public Relations Officer and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

According to Adejobi, the Nigeria Police Force has received an official petition from the NCAA over an alleged incident involving K1.

The Eagle Online recalls that K1 had on August 5, 2025 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja attempted to stop a Value Jet flight from taking off after he was barred from boarding the flight for having liquid in a flask with him.

Adejobi said NCAA accused him “of engaging in unruly conduct that allegedly obstructed the safe operation of an aircraft, in violation of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023 following a reported incident on 5 August 2025 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja”.

He said Egbetokun has directed the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the matter to unravel the circumstances which led to the ugly incident and ensure justice is served accordingly.

He added: “The Force hereby assures the public of its commitment to upholding safety and security within Nigeria’s aviation sector, while assuring stakeholders in the sector of improved collaboration towards aviation security and strict compliance with aviation laws.”

