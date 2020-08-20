It was a joyous mood in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State on Wednesday when the acclaimed King of Fuji Music and Mayegun of Yorubaland ,Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, laid the foundation of the much talked about building project, tagged: “Mayegun Royal Court.”

The talented artiste, who is fondly referred to as K1 De Ultimate, and Propitix Homes, a Nigerian Real Estate company, are coming together to make the building project not just a reality but achieving one of the best architectural masterpiece when completed.

The new 19 duplexes housing project, which is directly opposite the Ojusagbola Court residence of K1, is basically for commercial purpose and will be sold to the public.

When completed, the housing project will be a spectacular Spanish-style palace, with gilded roof, stunning facade and intricately decorated wall in a serene environment of GRA, Ijebu Ode.

According to K1, the essence of the building project is to attract development to Ijebuland in particular and also provide quality housing units that can be compared with the best all over the world.

The property is billed to be completed in 18 months.