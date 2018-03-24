K1 electrifies Abuja crowd

As soon as he stepped into the hall with one of his popular old track, the mood of the hall ignited immediately that many people could not return to their seats as K1 continuously delivered a very captivating performance that saw him linking one good danceable track to the other.

The roof of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja was practically brought down on Thursday when the acclaimed King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, who is popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, served hot plate of exciting music to the Abuja crowd at the “Abuja Live In Concert” show.

As soon as he stepped into the hall with one of his popular old track, the mood of the hall ignited immediately that many people could not return to their seats as K1 continuously delivered a very captivating performance that saw him linking one good danceable track to the other.

It was a night that will be talked about for a very long time in the city of Abuja and beyond.

Meanwhile, with the very successful outing of Thursday night, the Czar of music, K1, has signified interest in returning to the city for another blockbuster show soon.