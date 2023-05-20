K1 De Ultimate mourns Subomi Balogun ‘s death

With the death of Otunba Michael Subomi Balogun, the Ijebuland has lost one of its pillars, an enviable character and a “stylish price”.

Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Olasunkanmi Marshall (M.O.N)

K1 De Ultimate made this description in a condolence message titled: “An Iroko has Fallen In Yorubaland !!!” and personally signed by him to mourn the exit of the late industrialist.

Balogun, the K1 De Ultimate described further was “A strict disciplinarian, business magnate and source of pride to the whole of Ijebuland”.

“I commiserate with the Awujale Of Ijebuland, the people of Ijebuland, Ogun state and the whole of Yorubaland over the transition of the direct descendant of Oba Tunwase of Ijebu-Ode, Chief Balogun who holds the chieftaincy titles of Otunba Tunwase of Ijebuland, the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians amongst several others.

K1 De Ultimate, also the Mayegun of Yorubaland prayed that Almighty Allah will console the family Balogun left behind and his legacy will be protected in his memory as good son of Ijebuland.