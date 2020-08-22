This time around, K1 went deep into his repository of his musical acumen to bring out the much anticipated digital version of the new work (Extended Play) that dropped on August 21, 2020.

What makes this new musical work different is that for the first time in the world of Fuji music, songs can now be streamed via digital platforms like Boomplay, Itunes and other digital stations unlike before when Fuji music is all about stage performances and albums.

The well packaged EP has tracks like the lovely tune of “Awade” to the up-tempo beat of “Maajo Nisho”, soul lifting track of “Thinking About You”, melodious “Omo Naija” and classic ADE ORI OKIN, will definitely give you a listening pleasure and keep you well entertained.

The undisputed Mayegun of Yorubaland featured hip hop giants like Teni Makanaki and Toby Grey in the new EP, which was produced by international entertainment personality, Bankuli, and beat making king, Mystro.

