Juventus refuse €50m offer from Bayern Munich for Vlahovic

Juventus Football Club have refused a 50-million-euros ($53.45 million) offer from Bayern Munich for forward Dusan Vlahovic.

He moved to Juventus from Fiorentina last summer for a sum of 80 million euros and has a contract until June 2026.

In spite of a weak season, in which he scored 14 goals in 42 games, Vlahovic is still seen as a future talent.

According to the report, Juventus expect better offers for the forward to consider starting negotiations.

Due to a 10-point deduction for irregularities in the club’s accounting, Juventus are set to miss the UEFA Champions League next season.

Vlahovic’s sale could help the team compensate for the financial losses.

dpa/NAN.