Juventus kept alive their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes with a dramatic 3-2 win over Serie A champions Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo tapped home after his initial penalty kick was saved to put Juve ahead midway through the first half.

But Romelu Lukaku drew Antonio Conte’s side level soon after with a penalty kick of his own.

A Giorgio Chiellini own goal seven minutes from full-time cancelled out Juan Cuadrado’s earlier strike.

But the Colombia international sealed a vital three points for Juve – who had Rodrigo Bentancur dismissed early in the second half – in the 88th minute.

He powered home from the penalty kick spot after he had been brought down by Ivan Perisic, whose team-mate Marcelo Brozovic was sent off in stoppage time.

The result moved Andrea Pirlo’s side into the top four, although they could be usurped ahead of next weekend’s final matchday if Napoli overcome Fiorentina on Sunday.

Juve’s early positive approach was rewarded in the 24th minute when a relieved Ronaldo slotted home the rebound after Samir Handanovic had kept out his initial penalty kick.

It was awarded after Matteo Darmian had hauled down Chiellini at a corner-kick.

Inter Milan drew level 11 minutes later, with Lukaku stroking home from the penalty kick spot after Matthijs de Ligt was penalised for the slightest of touches on Lautaro Martinez.

Juventus restored their lead in first-half stoppage time, as Cuadrado’s effort from outside the penalty area flashed past Handanovic courtesy of a deflection off Christian Eriksen.

Juve’s task of holding onto their lead suffered a blow in the 55th minute when Bentancur received a second yellow card for a foul on Lukaku.

Pirlo opted to replace Ronaldo with Alvaro Morata for the final 20 minutes and that decision appeared to have backfired when Chiellini bundled into his own net under pressure from Lukaku.

The goal was eventually given after the referee was encouraged to review the incident by VAR.

However, the hosts sealed a memorable three points with two minutes remaining.

Cuadrado lashed home from the penalty kick spot to inflict a first defeat in 21 Serie A matches for Inter Milan.

The new champions had Brozovic dismissed after he picked up a second yellow card for a foul on the two-goal hero.

dpa/NAN.