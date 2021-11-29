Juventus, Inter spy on Okereke

Surplus to requirements at Belgian champions Club Brugge last season, David Okereke has now caught the eye of Serie A champions Inter Milan, Juventus and Lazio, according to media reports.

Okereke has revived his career in Italy with Venezia after he has thus far netted four goals to give the promoted club home they could still avoid relegation by the end of the season.

Calcio Mercato has reported that Okereke could be valuable addition to the likes of Lazio, Fiorentina, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Should he maintain his form till season’s end, Okereke could well make a transfer to one of these Serie A top guns and not return to Belgium.